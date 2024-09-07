Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $254,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day moving average is $315.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

