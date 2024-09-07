Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $523,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $8,390,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 156,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 531,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

DIS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

