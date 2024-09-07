Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $318,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

