Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after purchasing an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $42,775,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

