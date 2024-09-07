Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 74 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.85.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

