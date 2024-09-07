Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $16,754,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

