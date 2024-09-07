Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,432 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 41.5% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

