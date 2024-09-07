Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 209 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

