Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 719 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

