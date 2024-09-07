Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

