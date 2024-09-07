PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.40

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 290777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

