Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.