Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.25

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 61451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,734.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

