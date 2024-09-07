Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

