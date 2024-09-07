REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Sells $115,600.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

