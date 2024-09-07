Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,395 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares in the company, valued at $82,107,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 684,816 shares of company stock valued at $54,392,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.