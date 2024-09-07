Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 792.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $320.77 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.