Rhumbline Advisers Sells 161 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of JLL opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

