Rhumbline Advisers Sells 161 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of JLL opened at $245.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jones Lang LaSalle
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.