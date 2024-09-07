Rhumbline Advisers Sells 585 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $83.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

