Riversedge Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.6% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 429,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

