Robert W. Baird Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.87.

GitLab Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock worth $6,340,633 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

