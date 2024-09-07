Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

