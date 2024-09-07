Sanjay Datta Sells 1,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,304.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Upstart alerts:

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $21,680.00.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after buying an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Upstart by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.