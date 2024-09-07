Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,901 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 86,623 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Down 2.0 %

SE opened at $77.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,543.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $83.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

