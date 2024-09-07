Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 68.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $358,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.