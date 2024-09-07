SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 million, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that SoundThinking will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,227,754.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $80,286.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $197,976. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

