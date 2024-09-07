SouthState Corp Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

