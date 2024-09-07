SouthState Corp Acquires New Stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $3,883,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

