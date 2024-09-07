SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 1,375 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

