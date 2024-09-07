SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 731 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 658,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 76.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

WMB opened at $44.25 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

