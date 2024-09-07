SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 200 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $116,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after acquiring an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.6 %

DDOG opened at $107.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $70,322,713 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

