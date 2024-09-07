SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 600 Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

