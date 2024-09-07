SouthState Corp Invests $44,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

GM stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,544 shares of company stock worth $18,134,919. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

