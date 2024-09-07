SouthState Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Impinj by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Impinj by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Impinj Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -447.80 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $181.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total transaction of $109,985.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total transaction of $72,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,104 shares in the company, valued at $10,193,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.46, for a total value of $109,985.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,442.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,804 shares of company stock worth $7,705,643. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

