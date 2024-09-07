SouthState Corp Purchases 129 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 515,902 shares of company stock valued at $117,998,849. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.56 and a 200-day moving average of $245.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

