SouthState Corp Purchases New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 4.2% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in HP by 11.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.82 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HP announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.