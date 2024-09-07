SouthState Corp Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SouthState Corp cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $108.65 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.