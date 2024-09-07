SouthState Corp Sells 58 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 477.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE VEEV opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.57.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

