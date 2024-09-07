SouthState Corp Sells 650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

