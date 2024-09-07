SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,066,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,576,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.68. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $129.48 and a one year high of $204.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

