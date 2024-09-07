SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stake Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 91,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

