State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 443.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $32,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.7% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $87.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

