Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,060 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

