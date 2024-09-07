Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 148.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

