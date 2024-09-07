TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 145,819 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,819 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.29% of Dollar Tree worth $66,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 45.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

