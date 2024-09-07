TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $74,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.