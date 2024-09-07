TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $85,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,261 shares of company stock worth $4,654,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $211.51 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

