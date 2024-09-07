TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $53,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in RTX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

