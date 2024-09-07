TD Asset Management Inc Has $57.35 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,245 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $57,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 156,620 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

