TD Asset Management Inc Has $68.99 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Citigroup by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,056,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of C stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

